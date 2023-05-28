Renato Moicano is becoming somewhat of a lovable entity on social media and has begun engaging with fans in recent times. Whilst trying to stream a kickboxing event to his followers on Twitch, the UFC star was banned from the site and has now asked his supporters to help him get his account back.

Despite enduring a rough patch of three losses in four fights, the Brazilian has had a positive run in the UFC thus far and wants to build on that with a push into the top 10 at lightweight. The Brazilian currently occupies the #13 spot in the division and will need to be at his best if he wants to remain in the rankings of such a stacked weight class.

In a post on social media, Renato Moicano expressed his confusion at being banned from Twitch for streaming a GLORY Kickboxing event that was free for everybody to watch on YouTube.

"Just got banned from Twitch for watching GLORY Kickboxing that was live on YouTube... Crazy... Sh*t was live and free... No UFC today, I just wanted to watch some fights! Help me get unbanned."

The South American was building his audience on the popular streaming site and was on his way to amassing over 2k followers. The UFC athlete had fun with fans whilst playing the online multiplayer first-person shooter game CSGO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive).

Having just been banned by the website, it remains to be seen whether Moicano will be able to reclaim his old account and once again showcase his video game prowess to thousands of supporters.

Why hasn't Renato Moicano fought this year?

During his most recent appearance in the octagon, Renato Moicano scored a brilliant submission win over a tough Brad Riddell at UFC 281 in November 2022. He also delivered a great speech afterward.

Despite the performance and subsequent memorable speech, the 34-year-old hasn't competed inside the cage since. So why hasn't the 155er been active in 2023?

Although he hasn't fought, Moicano has been scheduled to step into the octagon this year. In what was going to be the Fight Night main event on April 29, the Brazil native was forced to pull out of his scheduled bout against Arman Tsarukyan due to injury.

Though no return date was mentioned, he did give an update to his fans in a video that showcased the severity of his knee injury. Check it out below.

