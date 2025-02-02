Renato Moicano makes bold claim about Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Jiří Procházka matchup: "They could make this fight in middleweight"

Renato Moicano recently expressed his views on a potential matchup between Michael Page and Jiri Prochazka. The Brazilian lightweight also predicted the outcome of the fight at multiple weight classes.

Despite being a regular welterweight, Page became the first one to stop the surging middleweight contender, Shara Magomedov's victory run in the UFC. The London native made the most of his unconventional fighting style to earn a unanimous decision victory over 'Bullet' at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Page's back-and-forth-hopping style appeared like a puzzle to his Dagestani rival, who found it hard to get going despite his striking expertise. His victory over Magomedov turned out to be enough to convince Moicano that the former Bellator fighter could also defeat Jiri Prochazka.

Trending

'Money' was also confident about Page beating Prochazka at both light heavyweight and middleweight. One of his recent tweets read:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Unpopular opinion! MVP [Michael 'Venom' Page] would beat Jiri Prochazca [Prochazka] even in the Light Heavyweight!!!! And they could make this fight in middleweight [too]!!!"

Expand Tweet

Michael Page wants to go down to his regular weight class once more

Renato Moicano may desire to witness a Michael Page vs. Jiri Prochazka fight at light heavyweight or middleweight. However, the former Bellator fighter's wishes don't align with Moicano's.

During his octagon interview with Paul Felder, Page announced that he had taken over Magomedov's pirate ship and now he is its new "captain". However, he also mentioned that as of now, he isn't looking to continue his middleweight voyage.

Page has spent the majority of his pro-MMA career fighting under Bellator as a welterweight. In his interview, Page highlighted how he had "work to do" at welterweight and hence desired to move down to his regular weight class. He said:

"One thing that I knew coming up [to middleweight is that] my body isn’t gonna be used to [fight at] this [weight] just yet. I felt it a little bit during this fight. So, I need to practice a little more at this weight. But for now, I’ve got some work to do at 170. Guys, make sure you’re watching. Coz’ I’m coming."

Check out Michael Page's words below (01:58):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.