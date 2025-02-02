"MVP schooled him", "Definitely took over the ship" - Fans react to Michael 'Venom' Page's "captain" remarks after defeating Shara Magomedov

Michael 'Venom' Page's win over Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia was punctuated by his post-fight interview. With the microphone in front of him, 'MVP' referenced Magomedov's pirate imagery in a moment that has earned fan praise on X/Twitter, where a clip of it has been making the rounds.

In particular, the Englishman quoted a now iconic line from the 2013 biographical thriller, 'Captain Phillips.' The line, originally delivered by Somali actor Barkhad Abdi, who was playing a fictionalized version of real life Somali pirate Abduwali Muse, has become part of popular culture, and 'MVP' repeated it.

"Look at me. Look at me. I am the captain now."

Check out part of Michael 'Venom' Page's post-fight interview:

Page has never shied away from theatrics and trash talk, and the MMA fandom expressed its approval of his latest stunt and performance. One fan lambasted Magomedov's efforts against 'MVP,' while praising the latter for how well he outstruck the previously unbeaten Dagestani buzzsaw.

"Shara looked horrible, MVP schooled him."

This was echoed by another fan who praised Page's striking skills.

"He definitely took over the ship from Shara today"

Some even hailed him as the best striker in the promotion.

"Best striker in the UFC"

However, more fans paid attention to his showmanship.

"MVP is an elite entertainer."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Michael 'Venom' Page's post-fight interview

The win over Magomedov leaves Page at 2-1 in the UFC, improving his overall MMA record to 23-3. Unfortunately, the Englishman's poor wrestling ability may limit his chances of ever chasing championship gold in the UFC. Fortunately, there are plenty of fun action fights for him at middleweight.

Michael 'Venom' Page also schooled Kevin Holland

At UFC 299, Michael 'Venom' Page made his long-awaited UFC debut against Kevin Holland at welterweight. At a surface level, the two men are similar, as they're both flashy strikers with a penchant for theatrics. However, when it comes to their actual skills, they're worlds apart, as shown by Page.

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's highlights against Kevin Holland:

The moment the fight started, it was clear that Page's speed and mobility were giving Holland fits. Despite his best attempts, he couldn't seem to get Page's timing down and was sniped and made to look foolish throughout all three rounds as his frustration boiled over.

