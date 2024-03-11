The Undertaker reacts to Michael 'Venom' Page walking out to his WWE theme 'Rest in Peace' at UFC 299

The Undertaker has some words of praise for Michael 'Venom' Page after the Brit paid tribute to him at UFC 299 on Saturday night in Miami, Florida.

Page made his debut against Kevin Holland in a welterweight bout at UFC 299. He wore a druid cloak and entered the octagon to 'The Deadman's entrance theme. His entrance featured not just the purple lighting and theme song, but also smoke.

Page also performed WWE Hall of Famer's signature taunt in the Octagon during UFC 299.

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's entrance below:

Page won the fight via unanimous decision, despite conceding a brief takedown in the second round. In response to Page's homage, the WWE icon took to X and congratulated him on his win against Holland. The Undertaker wrote:

''Nice entrance & congrats on the W, @MichaelPage247 @UFC''

Check out The Undertaker's tweet below:

The 36-year-old striker wasn't the first UFC fighter to use the widely recognized tune. Before his title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, Israel Adesanya also paid tribute to The Undertaker. Like Paul Bearer, Adesanya was holding a gold urn while donning an open crown hat with a wide brim.

Check out Israel Adesanya's walkout below:

The undertaker is, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling. Throughout his career, he demonstrated his devotion to the industry by maintaining his 'Deadman' persona. The WWE legend's influence extends beyond the Stamford-based promotion and is occasionally observed in other companies.

WWE and the UFC have been owned by the same company since September, last year, so fans can anticipate seeing more MMA fighters use wrestling entrances.

Michael 'Venom' Page addressed his win over Kevin Holland

Michael 'Venom' Page squared off against welterweight contender Kevin Holland at UFC 299 winning the bout via unanimous decision. The pay-per-view event took place on Mar. 9, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. This marked his debut with the promotion.

In the post-fight interview with Megan Olivi on ESPN MMA, Page shared his thoughts on his victory over Holland. He said:

''It's been absolutely amazing. I Feel Home here, just people like yourself and the rest of the team. I really do feel welcomed. I feel like I've already been here for a long time.''

Page added:

''Kevin's an unbelievable opponent, I actually really enjoyed sharing the cage with him.''

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's full comments below (0:12):