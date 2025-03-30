Renato Moicano playfully reimagines Bruce Buffer’s look during UFC Mexico

Renato Moicano could not keep himself from poking fun at Bruce Buffer's rare on-air error during UFC Mexico on March 29. While announcing the winner of the featherweight bout between Jamall Emmers and Gabriel Miranda, Buffer mistakenly declared Miranda the winner instead of Emmers. It was Emmers, who had secured a first-round TKO after delivering a straight right that made Miranda collapse.

The legendary announcer quickly tried to correct himself, but his mic was soon cut off by the broadcast team. Then, the camera panned to Daniel Cormier, who interviewed the victor, Emmers.

Check out the moment below:

Moicano shared a meme-worthy screenshot of Buffer's error on X, emphasizing his signature exaggerated facial expression. He wrote:

"ABSOLUTAMENTE NGM... BRUCE BUFFER HOJE." [ABSOLUTELY NOBODY... BRUCE BUFFER TODAY]

Check out Renato Moicano's X post below:

Besides entertaining the audience with Buffer's blunder, the UFC Mexico card was topped by action thrills, which extended from Brandon Moreno's gritty decision win to Manuel Torres' brutal knockout.

Renato Moicano analyzes his loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Renato Moicano's last fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 did not go his way. Still, the MMA community highly commended him for taking up the fight against Makhachev on such short notice after Arman Tsarukyan had to pull out due to a back injury. Moicano was set to fight against Beneil Dariush before he was asked to replace Tsarukyan.

Moicano later expressed frustration about how Makhachev caught him in the short grip of the D'arce choke and submitted him in the first round. During an interaction on Xkrull MMA, he said:

"Everybody talks about how heavy he is, but in reality I was heavier than him in numbers, I was 181 and he was 178. I didn't feel he is that strong at all, at least on the pressure, but like you see I cannot say that because I feel like, he let me get up... I rushed trying to get on my feet and unfortunately he got a very tight position, I was very impressed.. No excuse Islam is a great fighter... I just feel frustrated about myself making such an amateur mistake."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments in the video below:

