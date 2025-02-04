Renato Moicano questions UFC’s decision to cut Jairzinho Rozenstruik after Sergei Pavlovich loss: "Trying to send a message to heavyweights!"

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano never hesitates to express his thoughts and beliefs in public, making him a favorite among combat sports fans. With the UFC releasing Jairzinho Rozenstruik after his loss to Serghei Pavlovich in a lackluster fight in Riyadh, Moicano read between the lines of the promotion's decision.

Taking it to X, Moicano said:

"That’s crazy they cut Jairzinho! 2 losses on the last 5 fights! I think UFC is trying to send a message to heavyweights!".

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The message, Moicano is alluding to, is likely the promotion demanding the fighters to produce exciting fights. CEO Dana White had already called the fight horrible in the post-fight press conference. As a heavyweight bout between two hard hitters, Rozenstruik vs. Pavlovich had promised a knockout on paper.

As for Moicano, the 10th-ranked lightweight contender will be looking to bounce back from the first-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 310.

Originally scheduled to face Beneil Dariush, Moicano stepped in as Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the lightweight title fight due to injury. The loss snapped his four-fight winning streak, of which three were finishes, in the division.

Renato Moicano reveals conversation with UFC brass after loss to Islam Makhachev

Whenever a fighter pulls out of the main event and another steps up, the UFC often bumps their pay by a significant amount, though not publicly revealed.

Moicano certainly got on the good graces of the UFC by taking the fight on short notice as the Brazilian shared the conversation he had with CBO Hunter Campbell.

On the recent Show Me The Money Podcast episode, Moicano said Campbell asked him where he would want to fight next, to which he replied Brazil:

"Hunter talked to me after the fight and he asked me where you want to fight. He asked me 'hey Moicano thank you so much you saved the show. There is no problem with that. you try your best and this and that and uh give me a call and let me know when you want to fight,' and I say Brazil".

Moicano added:

'I don't even know if I can say that right but he hey like Gilbert was saying like I don't know if Brazil is a deal done. So we have to see if uh it's going to happen but if happen I will put you 100%,' he said".

The Brazilian stated the practice of bribery makes it difficult for the promotion to hold events there. Hence, Campbell couldn't promise Moicano a fight in Brazil.

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (58:07):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.