Renato Moicano reacts to Conor McGregor suggesting he should headline UFC 300 against Michael Chandler

UFC 300 is still awaiting an official headline. However, Brazilian lightweight Renato Moicano scoffed at a suggestion from Conor McGregor that he should headline the main event of next year's marquee pay-per-view against Michael Chandler. The exchange was the latest in a bizarre series of tweets involving both men.

Moicano dismissed a headline bout with Chandler, which was never a serious suggestion from McGregor. In fact, he described 'Iron' as far too easy to draw his attention.

The suggestion from McGregor, which was made in a since-deleted tweet, was likely done in response to Chandler's recent claims that the Irishman is avoiding him. Despite fans chomping at the bit for a McGregor return at UFC 300, there is still no news on who will headline the card.

While some matchups have been announced for what the promotion hopes will be the most successful MMA event in 2024, they have failed to spark fan excitement. Furthermore, rumors have been abound for months that McGregor may no longer want to face Chandler.

Instead, some reports have suggested that the Irishman may very well take on his longtime rival Nate Diaz in the pair's long-awaited trilogy bout. Even the Stockton legend himself has expressed interest in being a part of UFC 300. Unfortunately, to do so, he must first re-sign with the UFC.

Other headliners for the event have been teased, including former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who recently embarked on what is expected to be a long hiatus from MMA and combat sports in general. However, it is likely that he will not return in time for UFC 300.

UFC 300's confirmed matchups

While most of the event has remained shrouded in mystery, several bouts have already been confirmed, courtesy of UFC CEO Dana White. A light heavyweight clash between former champion Jiří Procházka and top contender Aleksandar Rakić will be part of the card.

Meanwhile, a featherweight bout pitting Aljamain Sterling and Calvin Katter has also been scheduled, with the fight marking 'Funk Master's' first appearance at 145 pounds. The third and thus far final bout for the event is Bo Nickal's return in a middleweight fight against Cody Brundage.