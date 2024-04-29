Renato Moicano reacts after fan plans to bet his life savings on Caio Borralho

Renato Moicano is confident that Caio Borralho will improve to 16-1 at UFC 301 when he fights Paul Craig.

On his Money Moicano YouTube channel, the Brazilian has posted a series of UFC 301 breakdown videos, one of which explains why he believes Borralho is the "lock" of the night. 'Money' explained that he feels the potential of Borralho is much higher while age may play a factor as well.

However, one fan appeared to be a bit too persuaded by Moicano's comments and took the lightweight's advice too far. The fan claimed he would bet his "life savings" on Borralho to win, commenting:

"Thank you Moicano I am betting my life savings [on] Caio Borralho"

Moicano liked the comment but responded to the fan by saying he is not giving "financial advice."

As UFC 301 fight week approaches, the sportsbooks appear to agree with Moicano as Borralho is closing as one of the largest favorites on the event.

Since losing his second professional fight, Borralho has not lost again and enters the top 15 matchup with Craig on a 12-fight win streak and 15-fight unbeaten streak.

Renato Moicano responds to Paddy Pimblett targeting a fight with him at UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett recently broke the silence after receiving multiple callouts during UFC 300 and named Renato Moicano as the opponent he would most like to face in his next appearance. Pimblett also said he wants to be a part of UFC 304, which the promotion recently announced would be in Manchester.

Moicano did not wait long to respond to the callout, telling Pimblett and the UFC to "send me the contract."

Since losing to Rafael dos Anjos on short notice at UFC 272, Moicano has gone on a three-fight win streak with wins over Brad Riddell, Drew Dober, and Jalin Turner. The grappler's most recent win over Turner came on the prelims of UFC 300.