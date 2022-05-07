"ONE doesn't stay one centimeter behind Pride" - Renzo Gracie speaks highly of ONE Championship's production

Brazilian MMA channel MMA Hoje recently conducted an interview with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong and MMA and jiu-jitsu legend Renzo Gracie. The two have had a close relationship for many years, as Sityodtong started his jiu-jitsu journey at Gracie's academy in New York.

The Thai entrepreneur also considers the Brazilian icon his mentor in many ways.

Renzo Gracie is known to be pivotal in the introduction of Brazilian jiu-jitsu to the rest of the world. The Gracie family member has fought in many MMA organizations—including Pride Fighting Championship, Japan's largest MMA organization back in the mid-90's to early 2000's.

The now-defunct MMA league is known for its spectacular fights and the unbelievable production value of its events.

In the interview, Gracie sang Sityodtong's praises, particularly on how he runs the production of his ONE events compared to Pride:

"It's unbelievable. And I have to be honest. I was in Pride [Fighting Championship]. ONE [Championship] doesn't stay one centimeter behind Pride today. And Pride was the best event I have ever seen in my entire life. The last event I was there I couldn't believe how beautiful it was. The event last time was 11 hours... Sold out arena. I couldn't believe. I couldn't believe. It was unforgettable. Chatri [Sityodtong] gave me an experience that I couldn't even tell. I always tell people that I'm very happy that Chatri lives on the other side of the globe. Otherwise, if we live on the same side, the globe will get out of balance."

ONE Championship certainly drew inspiration from Pride in how they conducted and presented their events. They even hired the same iconic ring announcer, the legendary Lenne Hardt. There's an air of grandness and spectacle in ONE that's not seen in any organization in the west.

Watch the full interview below:

Renzo Gracie once fought in ONE Championship in 2018

Martial arts legend and MMA pioneer Renzo Gracie has had quite the career in mixed martial arts. The Gracie jiu-jitsu stalwart, though not as successful or famous as his relatives Rickson and Royce, has made a significant mark on the sport himself.

The man has fought the best of the best in the most notable organizations in history, namely Pride, the UFC, Rings, Dream, K-1 and ONE Championship. In his very last MMA fight, Gracie bid farewell to the sport by fighting in ONE Championship.

It had been eight years since his most recent outing when he went up against Japanese MMA veteran Yuki Kondo. After a timid first round, Gracie took the fight to the ground and submitted Kondo via rear-naked choke.

Watch the full fight below:

