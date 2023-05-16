Replaced TUF fighter Mitch Ramirez details heartbreaking struggle with heroin addiction and relapses

MMA fighter Mitch Ramirez recently opened up about his battle with drug addiction as a teenager and suffering relapses later on.

The 30-year-old American is currently undefeated as a mixed martial artist and has a professional record of 7-0. The exciting lightweight prospect was initially meant to feature in the next installment of The Ultimate Fighter but, unfortunately, was among the three fighters who were controversially replaced by three of Conor McGregor's teammates.

In a recent interview on the Adaptive Leaders podcast, Mitch Ramirez discussed his life story and outlined some heartwrenching details about being addicted to heroin as a teenager. The lightweight fighter claimed that while he knew heroin was dangerous, he did it to live up to his reputation, saying:

"First time I did heroin was when I was 16 or maybe just 17. I'd been drinking, and I woke up and realized that I'd done heroin the night before... In my mind... I was like, "this is a terrible idea bro!" But the other side of me justified it... So I did it again, and, unfortunately, I liked it a lot."

Ramirez further explained his relapse, stating:

"I quit hanging out with a buddy that had access to this... I was able to maintain that spot for maybe a year, but by the time I was a senior, it had reared its ugly head again."

Watch the full episode below:

Mitch Ramirez calls out Conor McGregor for replacing him on TUF with his own fighters

Mitch Ramirez recently defeated Jeremie Holloway at XMMA 6 via a round-two TKO and wasted no time putting Conor McGregor and Dana White on blast for having him removed from The Ultimate Fighter season 31.

Immediately after his bout, the undefeated lightweight prospect called out McGregor for replacing him with his "cronies" and reminded the UFC president of his promise to offer fighters like him an opportunity to prove themselves in the promotion. Confidently stating that he belonged in the UFC, he said:

"I was supposed to be on The Ultimate Fighter, and I lost my spot because Conor McGregor came in with a couple of his little cronies and kicked me out, last second. Dana White, you said that you were gonna give guys like me an opportunity in the UFC. I'm asking you now, please give me my opportunity. I belong in the UFC."

Mitch Ramirez was allegedly kicked off the UFC's popular reality show along with Ken Cross and Brandon Jenkins. However, the Irishman has denied all accusations and has maintained that he pulled no strings to have his own fighters on the show.

