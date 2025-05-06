"Report that to the CIA" - Joe Rogan's podcast guest reveals chilling account of remote viewing predicting US President's downfall

Renowned physicist Hal Puthoff recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience [JRE] podcast, where he shared details regarding a remote viewing experience that predicted US President Richard Nixon's downfall. He is the CEO of EarthTech International, Inc., and is an expert in the remote viewing field.

Ad

Puthoff shared that fellow remote viewer Pat Price, had informed him that he conducted remote viewing of US President's Oval Office and discovered something harmful, which would prevent President Nixon from getting through his second term. In light of this, Puthoff claimed that he reported this information to the CIA for further investigation.

"One day, Pat Price, during the remote viewing program, came [into] the office and said- I got bored last night, so I started looking around and I decided to look at the Oval Office. As I kind of did my way around the Oval Office, I realized there is something in the Oval Office that will harm [President Nixon] and he will not get through his second term."

Ad

Trending

He added:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I am thinking to myself- Oh my god, I have to report this to the CIA, which I did. They sent a team over, looking for hidden microwaves, hidden toxic substances, [but] they didn't come up with anything. Of course, we now know from history, [that] it was the tape recorder that did him in, and he couldn't make it through the second term."

Ad

Check out Hal Puthoff's comments on Joe Rogan's podcast below (1:20:54):

Ad

Hal Puthoff discussed alien life and UFOs on Joe Rogan's podcast

Hal Puthoff shared information about aliens' existence and UFO crashes on Earth during his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. He claimed that he was invited to a meeting in Washington D.C. by an unnamed individual in the 1990s, where he learned that the USA, Russia and China had discovered crashed UFOs [48:10].

"He sat us all down and said- okay, here's the deal. Here's why I have invited you all over. Let's just say, he says, that the United States, Russia, and China have obtained ET craft that have crashed, and we have proof of that. Bodies that aren't human."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.