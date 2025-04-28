Report: Francis Ngannou’s name surfaces after alleged deadly accident in Cameroon

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was allegedly involved in a deadly bike crash, which caused a girl to lose her life. The girl was rushed to the hospital by Ngannou himself, but he could not save her.
According to sources, Ngannou was riding his motorcycle and allegedly collided with the girl. An investigation from the authorities is underway, and further clarifications are still awaited on the fatal accident.
The Instagram handle Haymakers reported the news, with its caption reading as:
"Francis Ngannou was reportedly in a motorcycle crash that left a young girl dead after he rushed her to the hospital in Cameroon. First reported by the Cameroon Concord, details are still unclear as the circumstances of the incident and no report on any injuries to Ngannou."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out the post below:
Notably, Ngannou made his UFC debut back in 2015 and fought 14 times in the promotion, winning 12 fights. He won the heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 and made one successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.
Francis Ngannou blames Dana White for the Jon Jones superfight falling through
Francis Ngannou blamed UFC CEO Dana White for preventing the superfight between him and current heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.
In a recent interview with Sportsbook Review, Ngannou said:
"I think it's something that could potentially happen, If you can get past Dana White, it could happen [but] that's a massive obstacle. Personally, I don't care. I'm doing well. I'm doing my stuff at my pace. I don't care. That won't change my sleep for me.”
He added:
“[Finishing my career without fighting Jon Jones] would be okay,” Ngannou added. “I have tried to fight Jon Jones for four years since I fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in 2020. I've been trying to fight Jon Jones, and then they were holding it out like a trap until the moment that I was about to leave, and then they said, ‘Okay, here’s the Jon Jones fight.’ But it was bait. I felt they were very tricky.”