Reported update on Tramaine Williams after in-ring collapse, ring girl claims "LONGEST SEIZURE" she ever saw

Earlier this week, the combat sports community was shaken by the viral video of New Haven, Connecticut-based boxer Tramaine Williams collapsing inside the ring during his boxing bout against Ryan Allen.

The fight was orchestrated under the Team Combat League banner as part of the NYC Attitude vs. Las Vegas Hustlers draw at the Thunder Studio on June 20, 2024. Williams, who was part of the NYC Attitude squad that won the event, entered the draw as the opening challenger.

During a brief exchange, Allen landed a right hand on Tramaine Williams, forcing a delayed response that saw the junior featherweight boxer's body freeze and collapse face-first into the canvas. Ring girl Chelly Rivas called it the "longest seizure" she had ever witnessed.

In positive developments from the story, Williams has been released from the hospital. However, insights into the medical conditions that triggered the collapse remain unclear. TCL president Dewey Cooper was spotted with Williams in the video statement released by the organization. Cooper stated:

"Everyone's been messaging me. Deep concerns for this man right here. He is okay, he has already been released from the hospital. He just slightly dehydrated or whatever and things happen."

"We at Team Combat League are happy to share that Tremaine Williams of NYC Attitude has been released from the hospital and is in good health. Thank you to everyone who reached out & sent prayers to Tremaine. We take moments like this very seriously and the safety & health of our fighters are our top priority. And most importantly, thank you to the medical staff on site who were able to get into the ring and keep Tremaine safe. *This video was filmed right after last night’s event*"

Tramaine Williams' in-ring collapse wasn't the first horrific episode in the organization

Earlier this year on April 5, 2024, Team Combat League heavyweight boxer Ardi Ndembo passed away after a knockout loss to Nestor Santana.

Ndembo was an undefeated fighter with an 8-0 record. Ndembo was unconscious in the ring for a considerable period after the brutal knockout left. He was subsequently put into a coma and, regrettably, passed away due to his injuries weeks later at the age of 27.

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports issued a statement claiming that a thorough investigation would be conducted following the death. However, there have been no updates on the progress of the investigative efforts.

