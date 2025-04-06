“Respect all fighters” - Chingiz Allazov salutes ONE Championship’s shark tank of killers in multiple disciplines

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov has been around for a long time. He knows the height of glory - and the weight of downfall. He knows what it takes to compete at the highest level and how brutal and thankless the world of elite striking can be, and he's not here for fans who write fighters off after a single loss.

In a recent interview with Nick Atkin, Allazov spoke candidly about the level of competition in the promotion and how quickly public opinion can turn on elite athletes.

"Every time I say, (you) guys (should) support real fighters. Tawanchai is a real fighter. Superbon is a real fighter. Sitthichai is a real fighter. There are many real fighters. After they lose, people say, 'Tawanchai is not good.. I say to everyone, respect all fighters who fight in ONE."

ONE's striking divisions have turned into absolute shark tanks - titleholders and contenders are constantly rotating, and even the best are only one mistake away from getting knocked off the throne.

“Maybe I will come back” - Chingiz Allazov says fresh challenge in Masaaki Noiri could fuel his return to ONE Championship

Chingiz Allazov may currently be out of the picture, but if newly-crowned interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri keeps building momentum, the Belarusian striker might be tempted to re-enter the mix.

"Maybe if Noiri wins this fight, I think for me, it will be good. Maybe I will come back to take the belt. For me this is no problem."

Chingiz Allazov vacated the featherweight kickboxing throne in 2024 for unknown reasons, but we haven't seen the last of him yet. When the right opponent comes along, perhaps we'll be seeing him in the Circle once again.

Watch the full interview below:

