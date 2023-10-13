"Rest up" - Conor McGregor reacts to Israel Adesanya's hiatus announcement with a 'spit bucket' jibe at Alexander Volkanovski

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on Israel Adesanya's announcement that he will be taking an extended hiatus from the UFC.

During his appearance on The Rock FM, 'Izzy' noted that fans won't see him compete inside the octagon for a while as he will be taking an extended layoff. He added that the number of fights he has had in a short period of time was a factor in his decision, and he expects to be rejuvenated when he returns.

Adesanya said:

"I'm definitely not going to retire because I know me, I'm not leaving like that...I know what I can change in my lifestyle to make my body adapt to where I need to be. So I'm going to heal myself up. You won't see me fight for a long time."

Israel Adesanya's announcement clip caught the attention of Conor McGregor, who shared his thoughts on the former middleweight champion's decision. He also took an opportunity to take a jibe at Alexander Volkanovski, who is scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship at UFC 294, writing:

"Big glove boxing sparring rounds in an enclosed ring and you are doing Sean in with a hand behind your back, lad. Rest up. And then come back and get that belt back. And volk couldn’t hold my spit bucket."

It appears as though Conor McGregor is planting the seeds for a potential bout against Alexander Volkanovski and will be keeping a close eye on next weekend's lightweight title fight.

Tweet reacting to Israel Adesanya's hiatus

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor was avoiding a fight with him

Conor McGregor could be nearing a return after the UFC announced that they will end their relationship with USADA in favor of Drug Free Sport International beginning January 1, 2024. With that in mind, 'The Notorious' can return without abiding by a six-month re-entry period.

During his appearance on the DC & RC show, Michael Chandler said he believes Conor McGregor was avoiding him in hopes of him taking another fight. He added that he remains committed to fighting the former two-division UFC champion regardless of how long it takes, saying:

"I was never going to give up on this fight...This is the fight I wanted...We've been this close eight-nine-ten months. Some days, it felt like it wasn't going to happen. Conor's the guy I'm fighting. And unfortunately, I think he tried to smoke me out. He tried to wait me out cause he thought I might try to be active." [16:14 - 16:40]