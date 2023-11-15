"Retire from Twitter too" - MMA fans mercilessly troll Dillon Danis' retirement announcement, question the credibility of his fighting career

Controversial mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Danis seemingly announced his retirement on X (formerly known as Twitter) and was thoroughly trolled by fans on the social media platform.

Danis announced:

"I'm done with fighting. I'm retired. Love you all."

Fans trolled him for being perenially online and more of a social media champion.

"Retired keyboard champion of the world…. Dillon Danis"

"You were never really a fighter tbh"

"Retire from Twitter too while ur at it"

Other fans remarked that his most recent boxing match against Logan Paul on the Misfits Boxing Prime card, which he lost, could be the reason for his retirement.

"finally lol shoulda retired 3 years ago"

"Logan Paul sent you into retirement"

"Logan really made Dillon retire"

Other fans employed satire to take a dig at his paltry two-fight experience in professional mixed martial arts. 'El Jefe' fought twice under the banner of Bellator and won both times via submission.

"Man I'm just shocked. I think I speak for everyone when I say you are one of the greatest of all time, and someone we all look up to. Not just as a fighter, but as a man. When all is said and done, no one can deny what you've done."

"You can’t be done with something you never did."

"U only have 2 fights brother."

Check out screenshots of the fans' comments below:

Dillon Danis blasts Marcelo Garcia for 'hypocrisy' in inviting Nate Diaz to gym

Dillon Danis recently took aim at his former Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Marcelo Garcia.

Danis explained in a post that Garcia had suspended him from his gym for proclaiming his appreciation for the Diaz brothers' fighting style. He drew attention to the coach's apparent hypocrisy while inviting Nate Diaz into the gym for a seminar.

Danis wrote:

"The biggest hypocrite in the world is a man I once looked up to like a dad, Marcelo Garcia. He banned me from the gym because, as a kid at dinner, I said I liked the Diaz brothers’ style. He suspended me for months, but now he has brought him into his gym for a seminar. It’s funny how life works. The real ones never get the respect they deserve. I would have taken a bullet for that man, but now he’s contradicted himself, and that hurts."

Check out Dillon Danis' post on X below:

