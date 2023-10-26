Retired Angela Lee recalls struggling with her diet during her fighting career: “I loved food so much”

Angela Lee is more lenient with her diet nowadays after officially retiring from professional mixed martial arts.

However, she recalled a time when she struggled with the strict regimen when it came to weight and nutrition, considering her love for food.

‘Unstoppable’ recently hopped on The Aloha Hour Podcast, where she promoted her post-retirement venture, the non-profit FightStory.

The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion also fondly recalled aspects of her decorated career, including the not-so-pleasant memories.

According to Lee, she did have trouble making the promotion’s 115-pound atomweight limit since she had to deprive herself of her favorite sweets.

“That was one of the hardest parts I struggled with, you know, in fighting. And for so many years I would just do that roller coaster diet and it would be horrible. I loved food so much in the very beginning years, I was fighting, and I would make a food shrine of like all my favorite snacks.”

The Singaporean-American MMA icon continued:

“I'd bring like snacks from Hawaii, all the gummies, all the like chocolates, and I'd like put that there and I look at it every day before my weigh-ins and I'd be like as soon as I finish when I make my weight, I'd like to go and dive into all those cookies and it was horrible. I'd always like puke and then and then I'd be like okay I have to eat clean now like before the fight.”

Being the true professional that she is, Angela Lee never missed weight in 14 career matches under the ONE banner.

She won 11 of those battles, including four world title defenses against elite competition.

Watch Angela Lee’s full interview here: