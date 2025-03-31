Retired FBI agent gets brutally honest on Joe Rogan's show about near-exposure during high-stakes gang operation

Joe Rogan sat speechless as retired FBI agent Scott Payne detailed one of the closest calls of his undercover career. For 25 years, Payne infiltrated outlaw biker gangs and neo-Nazi groups. He lived among those criminals, concealing his true identity.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he recalled a terrifying moment when a gang member nearly discovered his hidden wire. The way he recalls it, the exposure could have meant certain death.

Payne detailed a meeting where he was searched and his clothing inspected with thoroughness. He knew that if they found the wire, he wasn’t walking out alive. He scanned the room for plastic sheeting, which is typically a sign of an execution setup. Instead, he saw ropes and pistols, sending a clear message that his life was hanging by a thread.

Speaking on episode #2295 of The Joe Rogan experience, Payne said:

"I've had people ask me, 'What does that mean?' [checking for plastic sheeting]. And I go, 'Well, listen, if you're in the criminal underbelly of society and there's plastic on the floor and they're telling you to walk on it, they're going to cut you open.' Yeah, it's to clean up the blood. I didn't see that—I saw a rope, I saw pistols, and I knew I didn't have a chance in hell of getting out of there in one piece."

He added:

"He grabs a piece of clothing of mine, and he starts kneading it and going through it. Now, this is 2005 to 2007-ish, so technology today is way better than it was then. But, let's just say this, had he done this down my entire piece of clothing, he would have felt something... I'm watching him go down this piece of clothing, and he's doing this, and he's kneading it. And you can hear again, I don't know how I do it, but on the recording, you can hear me go an audible sigh because I'm like watching it, and I'm going, 'What the f*ck what am I going to do?'"

Check out the comments below (9:30):

Joe Rogan claims the media ignored SpaceX's astronaut rescue operation because of Elon Musk

Joe Rogan isn’t surprised with the muted media coverage of one of SpaceX’s most remarkable achievements. The company successfully rescued two stranded U.S. astronauts earlier this month.

However, Rogan believes that the story wasn't given a lot of media attention because Elon Musk was behind it. Speaking on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

“They’re trying to sh*t on everything [Musk] does. Hide all the good stuff. We didn’t hear a peep about Elon rescuing those people. We should have had a live stream of it. It should have been a huge national event. His company went and rescued them. We can’t do it anymore … we had to rely on his company.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

