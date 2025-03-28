Elon Musk reaffirms his critique of legacy media that he made on the Joe Rogan Experience 

Elon Musk has made his stance on legacy media clear once again. The tech mogul had initially made a bold claim that mainstream media outlets are heavily left-leaning in an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast in February.

Musk pointed out that people who get their news from these sources allegedly have a skewed perception of reality. According to him, they are living in a “different world” compared to those who consume information from platforms like X or Rogan’s podcast.

He went on to criticize the media for spreading false stories, including one about Dogecoin allegedly firing air traffic controllers. Musk also referenced a shortage of qualified air traffic controllers, claiming that many talented professionals were pushed out due to diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

According to Musk, focusing on merit is crucial, especially when public safety is at stake. Speaking on episode #2281 of the Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"Almost all the media is left shifted. If you talk to somebody who gets all their information from legacy media, they are living in a different world than if they are listening to your podcast or getting news from 𝕏. They are living in an alternate reality."

He dropped a one-word reaction on the X post highlighting his comments, writing:

"Yup."

Check out Elon Musk's comments in the X post below:

When Joe Rogan and Elon Musk criticized media bias and spoke about the need for honest reporting

In the aforementioned episode of JRE, Joe Rogan and Elon Musk also shared their thoughts on the growing divide in the media, where partisan narratives dominate. Rogan pointed out how mainstream outlets have allegedly strayed from straightforward journalism.

The pair discussed how the media has become a breeding ground for sensationalism, as seen with misleading stories about air traffic controller layoffs. Both agree that people are turning away from these outlets, seeking truth from independent platforms. Speaking about the issue, Rogan said

"The mainstream media is in line with the very specific talking points and how little... You have Fox News on television [and] it's like the only one that is pointing out the ridiculous fraud and waste... I know you saw the Jeff Bezos thing in the Washington Post, they're going to stop all the wacky editorials and limit that stuff to, I think it was uh wealth and personal freedom or something along those lines."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (40:00):

