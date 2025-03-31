Retired FBI agent shares close call during tense gang interrogation on Joe Rogan's podcast

Joe Rogan got a glimpse of the hardships of an FBI agent as one of his recent podcast guests narrated his scary experience of being interrogated by a gang.

Rogan hosted former FBI Special Agent, Scott Payne, for episode #2295 of his coveted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). Payne has spent almost three decades in law enforcement investigating drug trafficking. At one point, Payne described how he once had an incredibly tense encounter with a gang, which could have cost him his life.

Payne mentioned that the entire incident took place in Brockton, Massachusetts, during an ethical drug deal between him and another party. However, several outlaws took an interest in it, making things way more complicated.

Rogan's guest detailed how he was arrested by one such gang during the same. Payne mentioned that he was strip-searched and interrogated by the gun-laden gang members. The ex-FBI agent had also camouflaged a camera and a microphone with his clothing, which could've ended his life if the gang members had found it. He said:

"I had a video recording device hidden somewhere in my clothing. I had a complete audio recording device somewhere else on me, and I had transmitter batteries so the team could listen."

However, Payne had a narrow escape as the gang member searching his clothes failed to discover the secret equipment.

"Let's just say this, if had he done this [searched] down my entire piece of clothing, he would have felt something. I'm watching him go down this piece of clothing, and he's doing this, and he's kneading it. [But] here's how it ends. He doesn't find it [and I get saved]."

Check out Scott Payne's discussion with Joe Rogan below (02:35):

Joe Rogan learned about a few beliefs of Hi*ler sympathizers

Despite the heinous acts committed by the Na*i leader, Adolf Hi*ler, a large chunk of people still follow his ideologies. Joe Rogan learned about a few beliefs of these neo-na*is from Scott Payne.

Initially, Payne enlightened Rogan about some of their similarities, including their hatred towards Jews. Thereafter, he also revealed some of the bizarre theories that neo-na*is allegedly believe in. Payne stated:

"I mean, some of these guys were talking about Concave Earth, Hollow Earth, H*tler's still alive, he's in Hollow Earth, he's with giant white men, who are Anglo, white, with red hair and 15 plus foot tall. And I go, 'So, where are these 15 foot tall white guys?'"

Check out Scott Payne's comments below (01:58:39):

