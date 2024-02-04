Retired UFC fighter blasts UFC and Luana Carolina for weight-miss fiasco - "In Japan it’s NC if they win"

UFC flyweight contender Luana Carolina’s UFC Vegas 85 win after missing the weight has irked an ex-UFC fighter.

Carolina was expected to fight Julija Stoliarenko in the flyweight division. However, she weighed in at 129 pounds, three pounds above the weight limit for a non-title fight. Although she would have to forfeit 20 percent of her purse to her opponent as a penalty, the Brazilian fighter dominated the fight and walked away with a third-round TKO win.

This was the second weight miss of Carolina’s UFC career. Previously, she weighed above the divisional limit for her fight against Poliana Botelho in May 2021, weighing 2.5 pounds above the weight limit for a non-title fight.

Many fighters have called for strict action against fighters who miss weight. Retired UFC fighter and former women’s flyweight contender Roxanne Modafferi took to her X account and called out fighters that miss weight:

“I’m tired of people missing weight getting victories. Like Luana Carolina. I don’t care reasons. In Japan it’s NC if they win. #ufc “

During the post-fight press conference, Carolina attributed the weight miss to miscalculation and to adopting a new method to cut weight during the last couple of days.

“The stuff that I usually do, I end up losing like 2-3 pounds on average. I was losing half of it and not even losing at all!”

She added:

“At that point, nothing worked. Whether I was using a blanket or doing some rounds of training, nothing [worked]. I wasn’t even sweating, right?”

Watch Carolina’s translator explain her weight miss below (18:46):

The 30-year-old also explained the reason for her previous weight miss, saying that she had accepted the Poliana Botelho fight on short notice and lost all the weight she could in the short time that was available at the time.