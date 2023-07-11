Retired UFC fighters, listen up: Donald Cerrone says TRT can make you feel like an ‘18-year-old boy’ again

Donald Cerrone is feeling great since retiring from the UFC last year and is crediting not having to be under USADA testing anymore for being able to take TRT.

While speaking to the media ahead of the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony this past week, Cerrone noted that testosterone replacement therapy has led to him feeling the way he does after retiring from competition. He mentioned that he doesn't have to worry about being flagged for a banned USADA substance, saying:

"Right now, all the good sh*t after the non-USADA approved sh*t, I feel like I'm f*cking 21 again."

The former UFC lightweight challenger also brought up the benefits to taking TRT, especially as he's gotten older. 'Cowboy' then directed a message to other fighters that have retired and suggested that they do the same:

"Any of you fighters, when you're done, go ahead and get on the TRT and put your wife in a bind because that's when you'll feel like an 18-year-old boy again."

Cerrone has clearly been enjoying the benefits of being retired and perhaps other retired fighters will take him up on his suggestion and enquire about TRT.

Donald Cerrone addresses whether he would return for another fight

Donald Cerrone is content with his career but wouldn't be opposed to returning for a very lucrative payday.

During the affromentioned media scrum, the UFC Hall of Famer clarified that he is financially set and isn't looking to compete again. But he did mention that if the offer was too good to pass up like perhaps a $5 million, he would definitely accept another fight:

"You have to come up with a number so big you would just entice me to get off my couch. I haven't done a thing since I retired except for movies, drink beer, play with my kids...Listen guys, I made great money in the UFC, Dana White treated me great. I don't need the money."

It remains to be seen whether 'Cowboy' will stay retired or whether he would be enticed to compete in grappling matches like fellow Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre will be doing this coming December.

