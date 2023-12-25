Retired UFC legend names "marketing" as one of the major reasons behind Conor McGregor's immense popularity

UFC legend Chuck Liddell recently spoke to comedian and host of the Club Random podcast, Bill Maher, and the two discussed Conor McGregor and his rise to fame.

At one point, Maher asked Liddell why and how McGregor became "so famous," to which 'The Iceman' replied:

"Marketing. He was exciting and he won when he needed to. He won exciting fights, he beat some guys, knocked guys out when he needed to. He had a personality and kept pushing it and I mean, it got huge. He beat some bad guys."

Chuck Liddell also recalled Conor McGregor's legendary knockout of Jose Aldo, which was arguably the performance that shot the Irishman to superstardom. Liddell said:

"I really think he beat him (referring to Jose Aldo), he knocked him out in the first round. I watched all his fights. The kid (Aldo) always felt guys out, moved around for a round, then he would start to beat on their legs, eat their legs up and then go after them. He ran right across the ring, because he was mad, I mean Conor got him mad talking trash before the fight. He ran across the ring and got caught and knocked out."

Conor McGregor expresses frustration with the UFC, hints at Manny Pacquiao fight in Saudi Arabia

Conor McGregor was ringside at The Day of Reckoning boxing event, which went down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 23rd, 2023. While at the event, the Irishman, in an interview, expressed a great deal of frustration with the UFC for failing to book him.

He also hinted at the fact that he may have an offer to fight Manny Pacquiao in Saudi Arabia. 'The Notorious' said:

"Get the Mac back in there, yeah? So, the lads here are talking Manny, the UFC aren't talking any. No one's ever been treated, for all the figures I've brought in this game, I sell more than all of them combined, yeah. No one in the history of the fight game has ever been treated the way I'm getting treated at this minute, yeah. I'm waiting, but my patience is wearing thin on me waiting, yeah."

