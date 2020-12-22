Return on the cards? UFC stars Nick and Nate Diaz share latest training footage

One of the many reasons MMA fans are expecting 2021 will be better than 2020 is the rumored return of Nick and Nate Diaz to UFC.

The Diaz Brothers have been out of the Octagon for a while now; Nick Diaz last fought almost 6 years ago and Nate Diaz's latest outing was in November last year. But next year might see them both make a comeback.

In a recent video posted on Nate's official YouTube channel, Nick and Nate Diaz shared what they have been up to throughout the quarantine period. Most of it seems to involve training for a potential return:

Nick and Nate Diaz hint at returning to UFC

Rumors about Nick's return have been in the air for some time now, whereas Nate Diaz apparently wants a fight with UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker. The video package shows the two brothers hitting the treadmill, lifting heavy weights, sparring in the boxing ring, shadow-fighting, jiu-jitsu, and several other forms of training.

In his last outing, Nick Diaz failed his post-fight drug test, and so did his opponent Anderson Silva. Diaz's sample tested positive for marijuana, over the acceptable limit. After Silva's sample also came back positive and he admitted using benzodiazepines for stress control therapy, his win was overturned to a No Contest, taking the loss from Nick Diaz's record.

Prior to that, Nick had lost two consecutive fights to Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre. His only win in UFC is against Hall-of-Famer, B.J. Penn.

Nate Diaz, on the other hand, has a mixed record in UFC. He has 15 wins and 10 losses in the promotion, with his last loss coming against Jorge Masvidal in the BMF title fight at UFC 244.

The bout ended controversially as many fans believed Nate Diaz could have carried on. The swollen eye and various cuts that led to the Doctor's stoppage TKO handed Masvidal the win. Jorge Masvidal was more unhappy about the stoppage than anyone else, and he said he would fight Diaz again to win convincingly.

After a tumultuous 2020, MMA fans would definitely love the return of Nick and Nate Diaz to the Octagon.

Nick Diaz's manager, Kevin Mubenga, said on the Fight Game Chronicles podcast there is a 99.9 percent chance the fighter will be back next year:

"The guys have been training, he has been training for at least four months straight… We were two months in by that time, that was August or September where he was going two months hard."