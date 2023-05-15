Returning coach Shane Mosley explains how he convinced Jake Paul to become a "real boxer" 

Shane Mosley has explained how he helped Jake Paul become a professional boxer.

'The Problem Child' is set to return in August against Nate Diaz. The bout will be his first since a decision loss to Tommy Fury in February, when 'TNT' scored a split-decision win. Following the defeat, Paul dropped his trainer BJ Flores.

The former heavyweight boxer had been training the YouTuber since mid-2020. Flores initially took over for legendary boxer Shane Mosley. 'Sugar' began training Paul for his professional debut against AnEsonGib three years ago.

Shane Mosley is slated to return to Jake Paul's camp when he needs him most. In a recent interview on The DAZN Boxing Show, the former champion discussed the YouTuber's training and why he returned to his camp.

Jake Paul @jakepaul They are all my sons. Every single one has tasted the canvas. Use my name, use my opponents, use my blueprint. But you will never be me. They are all my sons. Every single one has tasted the canvas. Use my name, use my opponents, use my blueprint. But you will never be me. https://t.co/JzIxFJEjQb

Mosley explained that he'd had a good relationship with Paul since he convinced him to become a "real boxer." In the interview, the trainer explained:

"He said he really likes boxing. We just showed up to his house, and if you like boxing, you know who I am... I said, "You like boxing, you need to give me a call, I have a gym, and I can show you how to be a real fighter. Not just a YouTuber playing around, how to be a real fighter." I think I convinced him, I showed him how to be a professional fighter, and I would have him go down the street to spar with real fighters."

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Betting Odds

Jake Paul is a massive favorite heading into his return against Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' is fresh off his loss to Tommy Fury in February in Saudi Arabia. The defeat was the first of his career, but that hasn't stopped fans from believing Jake Paul will get a massive win in his return.

The YouTuber is slated to face Nate Diaz in a DAZN pay-per-view main event in August. To his credit, the former UFC star has trained boxing for years, having sparred with the likes of Andre Ward and Regis Prograis.

However, Diaz has never competed in a boxing match, leading many to give the nod to Jake Paul. Oddsmakers and fans view the contest the same way. According to Fanduel, Paul is a heavy -270 betting favorite for his return. Diaz, meanwhile, is a +200 underdog.

While the odds will likely change, it seems fans and oddsmakers are riding with 'The Problem Child' for now.

Poll : 0 votes