‘Reug Reug’ credits New York training for his stark improvements vs ‘Buchecha’: “I knew that I was ready”

ONE heavyweight rising star ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane looked like the best version of himself during his stunning upset win over Marcus Almeida last Friday.

In one of the biggest surprises of ONE Fight Night 13, the proud Senegalese warrior put on the performance of a lifetime, beating the favored ‘Buchecha’ to a bloody pulp for the unanimous decision victory.

‘Reug Reug’s massive improvements were evident throughout the duration of the bout, as he stymied the Brazilian’s vaunted jiu-jitsu game with unforgiving ground and pound.

Moreover, his striking on the feet looked as crisp as ever, blasting the 17-time BJJ world champion and nearly knocking him out on several occasions.

The 31-year-old has certainly put a lot of hard work behind closed doors and he reaped the fruits of his labor come fight time.

‘Reug Reug’ credited his special training in New York for his new and improved all-around skills.

He told the South China Morning Post’s Nic Atkin in his post-event interview:

“Okay, so, you know, I try to do all my training on 971 I spent three months over there. All I did was training, go home training, go home training, go home with my coach Ramsey, you know, so I knew that I was ready.”

Watch ‘Reug Reug’’s full interview:

Truth be told, the mountain of a man ‘Reug Reug’ has always been a prospect to watch out for, despite his inexperience in MMA.

The “mbapatte” wrestling specialist’s physical gifts have always been there, and whatever shortcomings he had in the technical department were overshadowed by the ridiculous amount of power he’s able to generate.

‘Reug Reug’ just gave us a glimpse of what he could become, and it’s certainly a scary sight for the entire heavyweight division.

