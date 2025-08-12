'Reug Reug' finds added motivation to continue world title reign: "I'm very happy now that I'm a father"

'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane has discovered a new source of inspiration for his championship reign after becoming a father since his last victory over Anatoly Malykhin.The 33-year-old reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion will defend his crown against the two-division MMA king in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.Ahead of their hotly anticipated sequel, the Senegalese sporting hero shared how fatherhood has instilled a new drive in him whenever he steps on the mats.&quot;I've got a baby now, I'm a father. It's a baby girl. I'm very happy now that I'm a father. It's difficult, you know?, 'Reug Reug' told ONE Championship.&quot;Sometimes she cries, and it's normal. I said, 'Thank you, God. You gave me a baby.' I am very, very happy. I won [against Malykhin], and after that, I had a baby.&quot;The heavyweight king's newfound motivation as a father could provide the extra drive needed to defend his 26 pounds of gold against one of the sport's most talented superstars.Even if it doesn't, 'Reug Reug' has the blueprint needed to make it 2-0 against the Russian superstar and prove that his split decision win over 'Sladkiy' at ONE 169 in November last year was by no means a fluke. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMalykhin aims to give the Tokyo crowd 'beautiful MMA' against 'Reug Reug' at ONE 173In the opposite corner, Malykhin knows the dangers that await him come fight night. That said, the ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion doesn't plan to back down one bit.Just like he did throughout his 25-minute encounter with 'Reug Reug' last year, the Thailand-based athlete is ready to treat the global fanbase to another exciting brawl in the Japanese capital city.&quot;A legendary fighter, Fedor Emelianenko, has said that Japan is a very good country. So I would like to inherit this tradition. I'd like to show this beautiful MMA, and also, Japanese people have shown me a very warm welcome. So I would like to say thank you for the warm welcome I have had,&quot; the 37-year-old shared.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available for purchase here.