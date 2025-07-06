“I'd like to show this beautiful MMA” - Anatoly Malykhin looking forward to showcasing his talents in history-rich Japan

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is excited to head to 'the land of the rising sun' to showcase his sublime fighting skills.
Malykhin holds the country of Japan in high regard and has always wanted to perform live in front of Japanese fans. He'll get the chance to do just that later this year when he heads to Tokyo.
Addressing the media at the recent ONE 173 press conference, Malykhin talked about honoring the fighting tradition in Japan.
The hard-hitting Russian said:
"A legendary fighter, Fedor Emelianenko, has said that Japan is a very good country. So I would like to inherit this tradition. I'd like to show this beautiful MMA, and also Japanese people have shown me a very warm welcome. So I would like to say thank you for the warm welcome I have had."
Malykhin is one of the most dominant forces in the world's largest martial arts organization. He was the first and only three-division MMA world champion in ONE Championship history.
Later this year, 'Sladkiy' will get the chance to reclaim that title.
Anatoly Malykhin to face Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane in rematch for heavyweight MMA strap at ONE 173 in Tokyo
Two-division MMA king 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin is seeking revenge against Senegalese tormentor and reigning heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane.
The two lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.
Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship's official website to find more information on how to watch from their location.
