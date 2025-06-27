  • home icon
  "I have more than just wrestling" - 'Reug Reug' vows to showcase his versatility in title defense vs Anatoly Malykhin

“I have more than just wrestling” - ‘Reug Reug’ vows to showcase his versatility in title defense vs Anatoly Malykhin

By Mike Murillo
Published Jun 27, 2025 15:07 GMT
'Reug Reug' vows to showcase his full arsenal in title rematch against Anatoly Malykhin. -- Photo by ONE Championship
‘Reug Reug’ vows to showcase his full arsenal in title rematch against Anatoly Malykhin. -- Photo by ONE Championship

ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane asserts that he is more than just a wrestler. He looks to showcase it again when he makes his first title defense later this year.

The Senegalese standout is to defend the heavyweight belt in a title rematch against former divisional king Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16. It is part of a stacked card being assembled for the event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 'Reug Reug' reiterated that while his wrestling skills are to contend with, he has other facets in his game that he can employ effectively.

The 33-year-old Black Panther Sports/TRIPL3 MMA representative said:

“Anatoly, I think he thought about the wrestling too much. But it’s normal. When somebody comes to fight Oumar, you think about wrestling. But I have more than just wrestling, man. I have boxing, I have jiu-jitsu, I have everything, bro. I train hard."
'Reug Reug' took the heavyweight MMA belt from Malykhin in their first encounter in November last year at ONE 169. He made early inroads in the contest, making use of his wrestling to inflict damage.

'Sladkiy' found his footing as the fight progressed. Unfortunately, it was not enough to overhaul the gains that 'Reug Reug' had as the latter secured the narrow split decision victory.

The win was the seventh in eight matches for the Thiaroye sur Mer native in ONE Championship. More importantly, it thrust him to the roster of ONE world champions.

Malykhin, meanwhile, slumped to his first professional defeat but remained ONE world champion as he also holds the middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will be the second event of ONE Championship in Japan this year. For more information on the event, visit www.onefc.com.

'Reug Reug' enjoys enhanced popularity after becoming world champion

Apart from becoming ONE world champion, the win last time around also saw 'Reug Reug' get added following. It is something he admits he is basking in.

He shared the experience in an interview with ONE Championship, citing how the support he has been getting from different parts of the world after his world title conquest has been overwhelming and truly inspiring.

The ONE heavyweight king said:

“It’s people from Thailand, from the Philippines. I get a lot of attention now. I like that I have fans who love me from before, and now I have new fans. I am a ONE World Champion, so everyone knows me now.”
'Reug Reug' made his promotional debut in January 2021 and has been a force to be reckoned with and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
