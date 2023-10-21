Islam Makhachev pulled off an incredible first-round knockout in the main event of UFC 294, but the most intriguing fight of the night may have been the no-contest between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.

After outraging fans on the same night during the fight between Javid Basharat and Victor Henry, the UFC 294 doctor declared Walker unable to continue after taking an accidental illegal knee from Ankalaev. The decision by the doctor puzzled everyone in the Etihad Arena, including the UFC commentators.

Chaos ensued in the octagon for the following minutes as nobody seemed to have a clue why the fight was called until Walker's head coach, John Kavanagh, broke the news.

Per Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, Kavanagh told UFC reporter Megan Olivi:

"Walker told the doctor that he was 'in the desert' when asked where he was and they were unhappy they did not let him continue"

The result of the fight seemed to confuse Johnny Walker himself, as he looked as if he believed the fight would continue. Once understanding the situation, an enraged Walker attempted to pursue Magomed Ankalaev despite facing resistance from UFC octagon security.

Johnny Walker, who was clearly grounded at the time, took an illegal knee to the chin from Ankalaev towards the end of the first round. This came after Ankalaev visibly hurt Walker with a body shot and rushed in to secure a dominant position.

Though disappointing to fans, the result of the fight adds to a series of strange outcomes in the career of Magomed Ankalaev. The Dagestani owns a record of 18-1-1, now with one no-contest, which includes a title fight draw in his last outing and an incredibly crazy 38-second fight with Ion Cutelaba in 2020 that resulted in a controversial TKO win.