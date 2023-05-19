REVEALED: Sage Northcutt’s insane max bench press numbers

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has one of, if not, the best physiques in MMA today. But it took the ONE lightweight star years to attain that dream body of many.

The Texas native stays lean throughout the offseason and during fight camps, putting a lot of focus on dieting, training, and conditioning. Balancing all three can come with its struggles, but the Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male athlete doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

In a recent episode of Fistivities with KB & Renato Laranja, Northcutt was asked by a fan about the heaviest he’s gone on a flat bench press – and the numbers stunned the hosts and fans who tuned in to catch the stream live.

‘Super’ Sage shared:

“I go pretty heavy, actually. I think I have a video of me doing like 405 [pounds], which is a lot.”

Watch the full interview below:

To put his strength into perspective, the standard amount of weight an irregular gym rat can do for their one-rep max is about 85 percent of their body weight.

For trained physique competitors or power lifters, repping twice or more of their body weight is a common occurrence.

Check out Northcutt's one-rep max:

In this video, Northcutt should be at his natural competition weight of about 170 pounds, so lifting about 405 pounds – approximately 2.3 times his body weight – is an impressive feat for an athlete who uses strength and conditioning to supplement his MMA needs.

Although he needed support from his father, Mark, the 27-year-old clearly didn’t have any issues lowering the bar in a controlled manner and locking out the lift at the end.

Sage Northcutt recently returned to action following a horrific defeat in his ONE Championship debut. The multiple-time karate world champion needed only 39 seconds to seal the deal and get his career back on track.

North American fans eager to see him back in action can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes