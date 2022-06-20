Watch: Revisiting Vitaly Bigdash's electric first fight with Aung La N Sang

Vitaly Bigdash and Aung La N Sang have fought a very exciting trilogy. Their first meeting had the ONE middleweight championship on the line. It was an electric fight which went the full distance.

Viewers can enjoy the fight as ONE Championship has shared the following video:

"Before Russian juggernaut and former ONE World Champion Vitaly Bigdash challenges reigning two-division king Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight crown at ONE 159 on 22 July, relive his epic first fight against Myanmar icon Aung La N Sang in 2017!"

In this bout, the Russian-born fighter was able to control 'The Burmese Python' and take the unanimous decision victory. In their next fight, Aung La N Sang was able to take the victory and title. In their third fight in 2022 with no title on the line, Bigdash was able to win this fight and set himself up for a title shot.

Bigdash had previously said in an interview with ONE, regarding his fights with Aung La:

“I know my opponent very well. We met twice in the past, and I think I won both fights – the first fight quite confidently. I know him better now, and I’ve been training especially for him. But he also knows me well by now. There we are even. However, I have a clear advantage. My strong character and mental strength.”

After his most recent victory, Bigdash is about to face the Dutch double-champion Reinier De Ridder for the ONE middleweight world championship. The two are set to face off in the headlining fight at ONE 159, which is scheduled for July 22.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Vitaly Bigdash has some of the BEST STRIKES in the business Vitaly Bigdash has some of the BEST STRIKES in the business 🙌💯 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/8nDG1lFfpm

Reinier De Ridder not impressed with Vitaly Bigdash

The Dutch-born champion Reinier De Ridder is set to defend his middleweight title against Bidash in late July. Speaking to ONE Championship, De Ridder did not have many nice things to say about the Russian title challenger.

In an interview, he said:

“He’s predictable, and he gets tired very easily... He’s going to be tired by the end of the first. And he is going to be done by the end of the second.”

However, De Ridder did add that Bigdash can pick his shots well. He explained:

"[Bigdash] takes his time, picks his shots. There are a lot of single shots on the feet which is smart sometimes. His shots are pretty straight, pretty clean."

The main event of ONE 159 will have the middleweight title on the line when Reinier De Ridder will look to defend his title against former champion Vitaly Bigdash.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far