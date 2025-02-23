RFK Jr. believes his chronic spasmodic dysphonia is a flu vaccine injury, says Joe Rogan: "If that guy had his old voice, he'd be a lot more powerful"

Joe Rogan has highlighted a major claim that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly made about his own health in the past. Rogan suggested that RFK Jr. attributed his chronic spasmodic dysphonia to a flu vaccine that he'd extensively been administered.

The current United States Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Donald Trump-helmed U.S. regime, RFK Jr. hails from America's Kennedy political family. He's regarded as the driving force behind the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, which entails ridding the American food, medicine, and miscellaneous departments of toxins.

On episode #2277 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast this month, UFC commentator Joe Rogan hailed RFK Jr. for his work which purportedly targets the allegedly clandestine Big Pharma socio-political influence. Rogan also spoke about RFK Jr.'s voice disorder.

Well, an X post featuring two videos, one from Rogan's podcast episode and a separate clip of RFK Jr. speaking about his disorder, has generated significant buzz. In one video, RFK Jr. indicated that he'd taken the flu vaccine, which he believes led to him being afflicted with chronic spasmodic dysphonia. Apparently, he realized that when litigating against certain flu vaccines:

"It's a neurological injury in 1996 when I was 42 years old, and it's called spasmodic dysphonia. And I never knew what happened."

Watch RFK discuss the topic in the second slide in the X post below:

Speaking to actor and activist Woody Harrelson on JRE #2277, Joe Rogan initially impersonated RFK Jr. and praised him for supposedly targeting major pharmaceutical giants and their alleged corruption. He then alluded to RFK Jr.'s aforementioned assertions and addressed his voice disorder:

"I mean, if really science wanted to fix his f**king voice, man -- if that guy had his old voice, he'd be a lot more powerful. It's like, people dismiss him because his voice is hard. It's hard to listen to sometimes ... He believes that condition came from the flu vaccine. It's a side effect of flu vaccines. He used to take a flu vaccine every year. And so he developed this voice problem. And he believes it's a vaccine injury, which is very ironic."

He added:

"Those f**king things don't work either. And he's talked about that, like, even if it protects you from that one flu, it makes you many more times more likely to catch other things. Here we're f**king around with complex systems inside human bodies with pharmaceutical drugs that have been, the way they've studied them is filled with shenanigans."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:35:03):

Joe Rogan backed RFK Jr. for potential improvements to U.S. pharmaceutical industry

Elsewhere during his conversation with Woody Harrelson on JRE, Joe Rogan reaffirmed his belief that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could help rid the American pharmaceutical industry of alleged corruption and insidiousness.

The MMA personality even recounted a previous conversation he had with someone who had alleged that the system of the pharmaceutical drug trials and approvals was rigged in favor of approving potentially harmful drugs for monetary gain. Rogan underscored that RFK Jr. could revolutionize that system and restore the sanctity of scientific studies:

"It's all rigged ... It's fully, completely, totally corrupt. And if anything Bobby [RFK Jr.] can do it's make sure that we have valid studies." [1:37:30 onwards in the aforementioned video]

