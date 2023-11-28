“Rhythm is extremely important” - Luke Lessei details why he emphasizes flow and movement in his technique

Luke Lessei has always maintained a laidback style about him, and this free-flowing attitude directly translated into the way he fights between the ropes.

The American star will bring that vibe when he makes his ONE Championship debut against the dangerous Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with the Fighting and Finance Podcast, Lessei said he’s always relied on his rhythm rather than power during his fights.

Lessei stressed that his style is still firmly rooted in Muay Thai’s fundamentals, but he feels he’s a better fighter if he can incorporate rhythmic movements into his fighting style.

He said:

“Well rhythm is extremely important, like that’s another part of my style I guess you would say. I’m not super choppy, I’m not super traditional Thai hard style. Like I do have traditional Thai techniques and that’s like my basis and my roots. But I listen to hip-hop, I listen to reggae, stuff that has a bounce to it, and stuff that has rhythm.”

Luke Lessei added:

“Being able to flow from whatever position to whatever position is the same as someone like freestyle dancing.”

ONE Fight Night 17 is ONE Championship’s 12th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Luke Lessei says he’ll go for broke against 'Smokin' Jo

While many observers believe Jo Nattawut has all the advantages in the Bangkok fight, Lessei believes he has what it takes to score the upset win.

‘The Chef’ is aware of the obstacle in front of him, but it’s a challenge he’d gladly face when he eventually makes his mark on ONE Championship’s volatile featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks.

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Luke Lessei said:

"I really have nothing to lose. A lot of people maybe don’t even know who I am. I’m just this [foreign] kid from Iowa who’s coming to fight Jo Nattawut. I think people might consider that an upset if I win – when I win.”