“The advantage I’m gonna have is the creativity” – Luke Lessei eager to unleash his fighting artistry against veteran Jo Nattawut

American striking savant ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei is headed into the most significant bout of his professional fighting career. The 27-year-old is set to make his first appearance in the ONE Championship ring, against a wily veteran who is known for scoring massive upsets.

Lessei will lock horns with Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lessei talked about his unique fighting style, and how it matches up with ‘Smokin Jo’.

‘The Chef’ said:

“The advantage that I think I’m gonna have is the creativity. The creativity I don’t think is matched with me, and I think that’s gonna be the advantage in this fight.”

It’s a huge matchup for Lessei, and one that could have a significant impact on the standing of his career.

Nattawut is one of the most experienced fighters on the ONE Championship roster, having joined the world’s largest martial arts organization in April 2018. ‘Smokin Jo’ is now 5-5 in ONE, with notable victories over Samy Sana, Sasha Moisa, and Yurik Davtyan.

If Lessei can defeat Nattawut, he would certainly position himself among the elite in the division and perhaps make a case for a shot at the ONE Championship belt.

‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei eyes world title shot in ONE Championship

American star ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei wants nothing more than to make a statement in his ONE Championship debut, and establish his name among the greats in ‘the art of eight limbs’.

A victory over Jo Nattawut could produce an opportunity against reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

ONE Championship is home to the best striking talent in the world, and Lessei has an abundance of opposition to match up with.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.