“It’s the biggest fight of my life” – ONE newcomer Luke Lessei ready to put it all on the line against veteran Jo Nattawut

American Muay Thai sensation and ONE Championship promotional newcomer ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei can’t wait to show the world what he can do when he enters the ONE ring for the very first time.

Lessei is set to face Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8th.

The 27-year-old knows the opportunity that lies before him is extremely rare and comes but once in a lifetime, and he says he’s ready to capitalize on the situation.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lessei says he is ready to put it all on the line and put together the best performance of his career.

‘The Chef’ said:

“So I think overall, more pressure is on him, but in my mind, all the pressure is on me because it’s the biggest fight of my life so far.”

‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei could position himself for a shot at the world title

There’s only one thing on Luke Lessei’s mind heading into his ONE Championship debut, and that’s putting on the type of performance that could place him in pole position for a crack at the world title.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king is none other than the great Tawanchai PK Saenchai. If Lessei beats Nattawut, who is viewed as a significant contender in the division, he could impress enough to warrant an opportunity at the belt.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.