Ricardo Lamas vs Ryan Hall rebooked for UFC event in August

Ryan Hall was all set to make his return to the UFC octagon on May 2, 2020, when he locked horns against former UFC featherweight title challenger Ricardo Lamas. However, the coronavirus pandemic struck and the match was put out on the shelf. Now per some reports on MMA Fighting the fight might actually take place and this time around it'll be at the August 29th card of the UFC. The news was first broken by Combate reporters.

Ryan Hall even before the fight against Ricardo Lamas had been canceled had said that he found it difficult to find opponents. In an interview a few months ago he had said,

"It's been a little bit of a struggle to find an opponent. I've been directly turned down or been told that they're unavailable from ranked #12 all the way down to #6."

Ryan Hall hasn't had the most active UFC career. Given his insane grappling credentials he was bound to have a lot of attention on him. Ryan Hall has still not had a steady flow of athletes available to face him. Ryan Hall in his close to a four-year career in the UFC has only fought four times.

Ricardo Lamas seems to be a great choice to face Ryan Hall. Ricardo Lamas hasn't had a good run in the past few years. This is a great chance for him to establish his brand again by securing a win over a known face like Ryan Hall. Ricardo Lamas will enter the fight against Hall at a record of 19-8 having gone 1-3 in his last 4. A loss here would mean irrelevance in the featherweight division for the former title challenger.

Ryan Hall on the other hand has a chance to prove that he is more than capable of handling anyone be it a former title challenger himself. This should be a fun fight and it is great that the fight has gotten rescheduled.