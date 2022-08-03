“It’s not just MMA” - Rich Franklin on what American fans can expect from ONE Championship

ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin is eager to share what American fans have been missing these past 10 years.

ONE Championship and Amazon solidified their partnership by launching their first event of the year, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs Johnson II. The star-studded card will stream live from Singapore on US primetime on Friday, August 26th, and Franklin couldn’t be more excited to share its colorful energy with fans.

After the press conference, the former MMA middleweight champion took questions from The Schmo in regards to the historic significance of bringing ONE to American audiences.

“I was part of MMA here in the US, back in the early 2000’s when people didn’t even know what MMA was. I started working for this company as an executive. I lived here in the United States and I was commuting back and forth, originally. Then I moved down to Singapore for about five years. While I was there, I was essentially doing the same kind of work, traveling to various countries and educating them on what MMA is.”

He added:

“Over this course of time, we’ve watched ONE Championship just completely dominate that side of the globe. Now we’re here in the US, we’re introduced to the US audience, bringing a unique product that they’ve never seen before from an entertainment perspective. But it’s not just MMA, we’re talking about grappling, kickboxing, Muay Thai.”

Watch the interview below:

Rich Franklin promises to deliver ‘electricity’ with their star athletes for American fan base

With American MMA greats like Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez fighting at ONE, Rich Franklin is stoked to add new American talent to help bolster their roster and appeal to the American fan base even further.

The ONE Vice President promises to deliver electric events fans in the United States have never seen before. In the same interview, he said:

“And if you’ve seen the fights then you know the matches, you know about Muay Thai in the 4-ounce gloves, you know the electricity that’s delivered in all these matches, the world-class athletes that we have. That’s what we’re bringing to the US, and it’s exciting to actually see this unfolding now.”

