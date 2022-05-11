"I would be open to a fun matchup like that" - Rich Franklin on possible competitive return to boxing

Rich Franklin, the ONE Championship vice president, recently stated that he is open to competing in boxing.

Franklin sat down for an interview on Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell. The three discussed all things ONE Championship. At one point during the interview, the co-hosts asked the former UFC champion about boxing. They wanted to know if he would step back in the ring against someone like Jake Paul. Rich Franklin explained that he may be too big for 'The Problem Child'. Here's what he said:

"I don't think Jake Paul and I are in the same weight class. I'm walking around right now somewhere between 220 and 225, which is a little higher than my competition weight. If you guys see the stuff that I post on socials, I keep myself in really good shape, obviously. Actually, finished a training session this morning."

While Franklin stated that Jake Paul would be a "fun matchup", he revealed that he has been in talks with others:

"Yeah, I would be open to a fun matchup like that. It would be good, a boxing matchup or something. We've had some fun preliminary talks with some people but nothing serious, I'll say that. I feel good, honestly. Maybe I'm dumb but I feel like I haven't lost my spring. I haven't lost my reaction times, my agility and speed yet."

In the same interview, 'Ace' also touched on ONE Championship's rule set, its US expansion, and its hydration test weigh-ins. Furthermore, he spoke about the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix, which will kick off on May 20 at ONE 157.

Rich Franklin, the UFC and ONE Championship

Rich Franklin likely would not need much introduction to fans of MMA. He was the UFC's middleweight champion until he met the all-time great Anderson Silva.

After losing his title, Franklin had some incredible MMA fights with legends such as Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, Wanderlei Silva, and Vitor Belfort. One of his opponents in the UFC was current ONE fighter Yushin Okami.

In 2014, Rich 'Ace' Franklin joined ONE Championship as its vice president and the CEO of ONE Warrior Series.

