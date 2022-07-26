Rich Franklin says ONE’s deal with Prime Video will increase the organization’s visibility in the US

ONE Championship Vice President and MMA pioneer Rich Franklin recently sat down with online media outlet Boardroom.TV to talk about a few exciting developments in the Asian organization's future.

ONE Championship is currently making waves in the martial arts world, showcasing MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling in all of their events. It's never been done in history and because of this, ONE has become the largest martial arts organization in the world.

This unique and holistic approach to prizefighting is building massive traction around the world. Now, due to a historic 5-year deal with Amazon Prime Video, ONE will finally be broadcast on US primetime.

Being the high-profile MMA legend that he is, Rich Franklin is currently making the rounds on media to promote this new deal. Speaking to Boardroom.TV, the American MMA icon had this to say about the new partnership:

“This will be the primary way that we have visibility in the US. This is a great way to expose the product to a side of the world we’re still nuanced at this point in time. This is a game-changer.”

This is true. The deal will massively affect how the US viewing market consumes combat sports programming. With constant action across four different sports in one event, combat sports fanatics of all kinds will be tuning in to ONE events. ONE could also have its first-ever show on US soil as early as 2023.

To read Rich Franklin's full interview with Boardroom.TV, click here.

Rich Franklin and ONE Championship presents ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II

To mark the beginning of the said partnership between ONE and Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service will air ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. This will be the first event to kickstart this deal and ONE has filled the card with some of the most high-profile and best talents on their roster.

The main event will feature perhaps the most anticipated rematch in ONE history as ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes defends his belt for a second time against MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

The co-main event will mark the return of one of the most dominant ONE Super Series world champion ever, where the legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Liam 'The Hitman' Harrison in a sure-fire barnburner.

Also on the card will be the ultra-famous ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon as he faces Savvas Michael in the semi-final round of the inaugural ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament.

For more details on the full card and how to watch it, click here.

