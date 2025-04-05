Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Live round-by-round updates

Richard Torrez Jr. takes a major leap this Saturday night when he meets Guido Vianello in a 10-round heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas. The unbeaten American prospect faces his toughest test yet, with the IBF North American title on the line.
Torrez Jr., 12-0 with 11 knockouts, has been steamrolling through opponents with his explosive power and crisp boxing skills. But his upcoming opponent is not a tune-up matchup.
Vianello, a 6’6” Italian brawler with a 13-2-1 record and 11 KOs, is a seasoned pro and enters riding high off a statement win over Arslanbek Makhmudov. Stylistically, it’s a fascinating clash since Torrez brings the speed, the feints, the movement and his patent lethal left uppercut. Vianello, meanwhile, counters with power, has experience on his side, and a dangerous overhand right that could test Torrez’s chin.
Will Torrez pass the test and keep his undefeated streak alive? Or will Vianello play spoiler and flip the division on its head? Catch Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello live on ESPN+ this Saturday, April 5, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage of the Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello clash:
