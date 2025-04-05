Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Live round-by-round updates

Richard Torrez Jr. takes a major leap this Saturday night when he meets Guido Vianello in a 10-round heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas. The unbeaten American prospect faces his toughest test yet, with the IBF North American title on the line.

Ad

Torrez Jr., 12-0 with 11 knockouts, has been steamrolling through opponents with his explosive power and crisp boxing skills. But his upcoming opponent is not a tune-up matchup.

Vianello, a 6’6” Italian brawler with a 13-2-1 record and 11 KOs, is a seasoned pro and enters riding high off a statement win over Arslanbek Makhmudov. Stylistically, it’s a fascinating clash since Torrez brings the speed, the feints, the movement and his patent lethal left uppercut. Vianello, meanwhile, counters with power, has experience on his side, and a dangerous overhand right that could test Torrez’s chin.

Ad

Trending

Will Torrez pass the test and keep his undefeated streak alive? Or will Vianello play spoiler and flip the division on its head? Catch Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello live on ESPN+ this Saturday, April 5, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage of the Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello clash:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.