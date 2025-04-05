  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Live round-by-round updates

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Live round-by-round updates

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Apr 05, 2025 15:30 GMT
Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello square off. [Image courtesy: @guidovianello on Instagram]
Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello square off. [Image courtesy: @guidovianello on Instagram]

Richard Torrez Jr. takes a major leap this Saturday night when he meets Guido Vianello in a 10-round heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas. The unbeaten American prospect faces his toughest test yet, with the IBF North American title on the line.

Ad

Torrez Jr., 12-0 with 11 knockouts, has been steamrolling through opponents with his explosive power and crisp boxing skills. But his upcoming opponent is not a tune-up matchup.

Vianello, a 6’6” Italian brawler with a 13-2-1 record and 11 KOs, is a seasoned pro and enters riding high off a statement win over Arslanbek Makhmudov. Stylistically, it’s a fascinating clash since Torrez brings the speed, the feints, the movement and his patent lethal left uppercut. Vianello, meanwhile, counters with power, has experience on his side, and a dangerous overhand right that could test Torrez’s chin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Will Torrez pass the test and keep his undefeated streak alive? Or will Vianello play spoiler and flip the division on its head? Catch Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello live on ESPN+ this Saturday, April 5, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage of the Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello clash:

Round 1

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी