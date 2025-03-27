Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello showdown is set for Saturday, April 5, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The 10-round, non-title heavyweight bout will headline a fight card that also features a super lightweight clash between Lindolfo Delgado and Elvis Rodriguez.

A fighter’s walk to the ring is a defining moment in any major bout, turning the arena into a spectacle of anticipation. These entrances not only captivate the audience but also ignite the fighter’s intensity as they prepare for the showdown ahead.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

Although the walkout songs for the Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello clash remain undisclosed, we can look back at the tracks these boxers have previously chosen to set the stage for their entrances.

Boasting a flawless professional record of 12-0, achieved in less than two years with 11 victories by knockout, Torrez Jr. aims to extend his dominant streak and maintain his winning momentum. The Olympic silver medalist boxer is coming off a dominant third-round technical knockout victory over Issac Munoz Gutierrez in December.

When it comes to making an entrance, 'Kiki' prefers soothing melodies that complement his composed demeanor during ring walks. For his bout against Gutierrez, Torrez Jr. chose the timeless masterpiece 'Moonlight Sonata' by legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven.

Meanwhile, Vianello boasts a professional record of 13-2-1, with 11 wins coming by knockout. The 30-year-old Italian boxer last competed in August 2024, where he bounced back from a split-decision loss to Efe Ajagba by securing an eighth-round TKO victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Vianello has long embraced a tradition of making his entrance to 'The Battle', the iconic track from the 2000 historical drama 'Gladiator', composed by Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard. The powerful score perfectly aligns with his moniker, 'The Gladiator'.

