Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card takes place this evening on June 14. It is hosted by Matchroom Boxing and is headlined by a super lightweight title fight between Hitchins and Kambosos Jr. The two men compete for Hitchins' IBF belt in a highly anticipated 12-round grudge match.
Meanwhile, the co-headliner sees Andy Cruz face Hironori Mishiro at lightweight, which is preceded by Zaquin Moses vs. Carl Rogers at super featherweight, Pablo Valdez vs. Cesar Diaz at welterweight, Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva at super welterweight, and Adam Maca vs. Rafael Castillo at super bantamweight.
Additionally, the card also features a thrilling clash between undefeated heavyweight knockout artists in Australia's Teremoania Junior and Aleem Whitfield, which is expected to produce fireworks given both men's propensity for thunderous stoppages.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
What time is the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. card?
American fans can tune into the heated Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. card at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, U.K. viewers will find the event available at 12:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) on June 15.
The schedule for overseas viewers can be seen in the table below:
How to watch Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.?
The Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. IBF title fight and the rest of the six fights will all be available on DAZN. Unfortunately, there is little information on alternative streaming options, which is likely unnecessary as DAZN streams in over 200 countries.
Event venue
The fight card will be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States.
Full event card
The current fight card can be seen below:
- IBF super lightweight title: Richardson Hitchins (c) (19-0) vs. George Kambosos Jr. (22-3)
- Lightweight: Andy Cruz (5-0) vs. Hironori Mishiro (17-1-1)
- Super featherweight: Zaquin Moses (4-0) vs. Carl Rogers (3-2)
- Welterweight: Pablo Valdez (9-0) vs. Cesar Diaz (9-1)
- Super welterweight: Nishant Dev (1-0) vs. Josue Silva (3-2)
- Super bantamweight: Adam Maca (0-0) vs. Rafael Castillo (2-6)
- Heavyweight: Teremoana Junior (7-0) vs. Aleem Whitfield (9-0)