Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card takes place this evening on June 14. It is hosted by Matchroom Boxing and is headlined by a super lightweight title fight between Hitchins and Kambosos Jr. The two men compete for Hitchins' IBF belt in a highly anticipated 12-round grudge match.

Ad

Meanwhile, the co-headliner sees Andy Cruz face Hironori Mishiro at lightweight, which is preceded by Zaquin Moses vs. Carl Rogers at super featherweight, Pablo Valdez vs. Cesar Diaz at welterweight, Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva at super welterweight, and Adam Maca vs. Rafael Castillo at super bantamweight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the card also features a thrilling clash between undefeated heavyweight knockout artists in Australia's Teremoania Junior and Aleem Whitfield, which is expected to produce fireworks given both men's propensity for thunderous stoppages.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What time is the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. card?

American fans can tune into the heated Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. card at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, U.K. viewers will find the event available at 12:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) on June 15.

Ad

The schedule for overseas viewers can be seen in the table below:

Country Time U.SA. 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. (June 14) U.K. 12:00 AM B.S.T. (June 15) U.A.E. 3:00 AM G.S.T. (June 15) India 4:30 AM I.S.T. (June 15) Brazil 8:00 PM B.R.T. (June 14) Australia 10:00 AM A.E.D.T. (June 15)

Ad

How to watch Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.?

The Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. IBF title fight and the rest of the six fights will all be available on DAZN. Unfortunately, there is little information on alternative streaming options, which is likely unnecessary as DAZN streams in over 200 countries.

Event venue

The fight card will be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States.

Ad

Full event card

The current fight card can be seen below:

IBF super lightweight title: Richardson Hitchins (c) (19-0) vs. George Kambosos Jr. (22-3)

Lightweight: Andy Cruz (5-0) vs. Hironori Mishiro (17-1-1)

Super featherweight: Zaquin Moses (4-0) vs. Carl Rogers (3-2)

Welterweight: Pablo Valdez (9-0) vs. Cesar Diaz (9-1)

Super welterweight: Nishant Dev (1-0) vs. Josue Silva (3-2)

Super bantamweight: Adam Maca (0-0) vs. Rafael Castillo (2-6)

Heavyweight: Teremoana Junior (7-0) vs. Aleem Whitfield (9-0)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.