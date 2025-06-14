Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.: Live round-by-round updates

The Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming super lightweight title fight, which is scheduled to take place over 12, three-minute, rounds in this evening's main event.

Both men enter the bout with much to prove. For Hitchins, there is more on the line than just his IBF belt, which he defends for the first time since capturing it in a split-decision win over Liam Paro. His undefeated 19-0 record, of which seven wins have come by TKO/knockout, will be on the line.

Meanwhile, Kambosos Jr., a former world champion whose only losses were against greats like Devin Haney (2x) and Vasiliy Lomachenko, will look to reestablish his status as a titleholder. He is 22-3, with just 10 stoppage wins to his name. Unfortunately for him, he isn't favored to win.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Hitchins as a -1200 favorite, while Kambosos Jr. is a +700 underdog. The event itself begins at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Hitchins and Kambosos Jr. are expected to make their ringwalks at around 11:25 PM E.T. / 8:25 PM P.T.

Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Round 1: Hitchins flicks out his jab, while Kambosos Jr. applies pressure, digging to the body with a jab. Body shots land for Kambosos Jr., who is doing his best to take advantage of the fact that Hitchins is a slow starter. However, Hitchins snipes Kambosos Jr. with a good one-two.

A jab lands for Hitchins, while Kambosos Jr. tries to trap him against the ropes. Hitchins keeps popping Kambosis Jr. with his jab, landing well.

Our Score: 10-9 Hitchins

Round 2: Body jab lands for Kambosos Jr., who backs Hitchins up. Hitchins, however, fires back with a jab upstairs. Another body jab lands for Kambosos Jr., who follows up with a hook to the body. Hitchins counters him with a check hook, who follows up with his jab and right hand.

Stiff jabs from Hitchins, who is targeting both the head and body, prompting a clinch from Kambosos Jr. They break and Hitchins lands a one-two. Body shots from Kambosos Jr., who eats a chopping right hand over the top. Kambosos Jr. with a good right hook to the body.

However, Hitchins keeps countering him, and Hitchins seems to have cut him on his right eye.

Our Score: 10-9 Hitchins, 20-18 Hitchins overall

Round 3: Kambosos Jr. continues to invest in the body, but Hitchins blasts him with a one-two. Double jab from Hitchins, who seems to have Kambosos Jr.'s distance down. Hitchins with a body jab followed by a one-two. A sneaky right hand lands for Hitchins.

Kambosos Jr. eats another stiff jab, and a cracking right hook. Counterpunches to the body land for Kambosos Jr., but Hitchins peppers him with a triple jab upstairs. Hitchins with a two-punch combination.

Our Score: 10-9 Hitchins, 30-27 Hitchins overall

Round 4: Snappy jabs from Hitchins, while Kambosos Jr. attacks the body. A good one-two from Hitchins briefly freezes Kambosos Jr. in place. Jabs from Hitchins, who cracks him with counters on the inside. He's lost respect for Kambosos Jr.'s power, which isn't much either.

Kambosos Jr. lands well to the body. In fact, it's the only thing he's landing, as shots upstairs prove tougher. Right hand from Hitchins, followed by another. This is classic technical boxing, who lands his jab, a right hand, and an uppercut, outboxing Kambosos Jr. in style.

Our Score: 10-9 Hitchins, 40-36 Hitchins overall

Round 5: Kambosos Jr. on the front foot, landing to the body. Hitchins snaps his head back with a jab. Body jab for Hitchins. A sneaky counter-right hand lands for Hitchins, followed by a snappy jab. Kambosos Jr. with a body shot, but Hitchins counters him with a left hook. That's a very difficult counter to land.

They clinch and break. A good uppercut to the body lands for Hitchins. HE HURT KAMBOSOS JR. Hitchins is swarming with body shots, with plenty of time to work. If his body is struggling, Kambosos Jr. won't be able to hold up for too many more rounds.

Our Score: 10-9 Hitchins, 50-45 Hitchins overall

Round 6: A jab from Hitchins start off the round. Kambosos Jr. fires back with a body shot, but Hitchins cracks him with a right hand. Another right hand lands for Hitchins, while Kambosos Jr. lands his own, slipping. No knockdown. Hitchins with a two-punch combination.

Body jab from Hitchins, drawing a wince from Kambosos Jr. Some blood from the mouth of Hitchins now, as Kambosos Jr. lands an uppercut. Stiff jabs land for Hitchins. A good right hand over the top lands for Kambosos Jr., but Hitchins blasts him to the body.

Our Score: 10-9 Hitchins, 60-54 Hitchins overall

Round 7: A big right hand lands for Hitchins, but Kambosos Jr. leaps in with a body shot. Jabs for Hitchins. Kambosos Jr. backs him up to the ropes, forcing a clinch. They break and Hitchins returns to his jabs, landing away. Kambosos Jr.'s right eye is swelling badly, almost closing.

A hard body shot from Hitchins finds the mark. Kambosos Jr. with a body shot of his own, but the power is lacking, while Hitchins unloads with a combination.

Our Score: 10-9 Hitchins, 70-63 Hitchins overall

Round 8: Two leaping left hooks land for Hitchins, who seems to have stunned Kambosos Jr. He's landing well, cracking him with an uppercut. Kambosos Jr. misses badly, leaving him out of position. An uppercut to the body lands for Hitchins, followed by a right hand, while Kambosos Jr. answers with a body shot.

More jabs from Hitchins. Uppercuts to the body from Hitchins, followed by more body shots AND HE KNOCKS KAMBOSOS JR. DOWN. He's done!

Official Decision: Richardson Hitchins def. George Kambosos Jr. via TKO in round 8 (2:33)

