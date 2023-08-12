Campbell Hatton is an undefeated boxer with a perfect 12-0 record. He belongs to the Hatton Family. The 22-year-old boxer is the son of Ricky Hatton, the former 2-division boxing champion, and a nephew of Matthew Hatton.

The Hatton family hails from the United Kingdom and Campbell Hatton’s father Ricky Hatton is the most famous member of this family. He was the holder of welterweight and light welterweight champions throughout his career.

Campbell Hatton entered the professional boxing circuit at the young age of 19 and made his debut against Spanish boxer Jesus Ruis. The fight took place on the undercard of Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte 2 which took place on March 27, 2021. He won the fight via decision and kickstarted his career on a positive note. So far, Campbell has competed in the super lightweight division but his first few fights were fought in the lightweight division.

While ‘Hurricane’ continued to win on points in the next few outings, ‘Hurricane’ scored the first knockout win of his career against Attila Csereklye in his fifth professional boxing match. As of August 12, 2023, Campbell Hunter has five KO/TKO victories and seven decision wins to his record.

Campbell has been in boxing gyms from a very young age. Although he belongs to a prominent boxing family, ‘Hurricane’s parents were reluctant when he chose to take the same career path. However, they never pushed him in any direction strictly and stood behind his decision to become a boxer. The Hatton Scion became a father at the young age of 17 years but his mother took care of his daughter, Layla, which tremendously helped him to focus on his training.

Campbell Hatton will attempt to continue his undefeated run against Tom Ansell

Campbell Hatton is scheduled to fight Tom Ansell on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius. Ansell is Hatton’s compatriot with a 10-4 record as a professional boxer. However, he has hit a rough patch of late and lost both of his most recent fights. Although the 30-year-old does not have the momentum on his side, he has been around for a longer time and has an advantage in terms of experience.

Nevertheless, Campbell Hamilton has stayed supremely active in 2023. He started the year with a dominant decision win over Michel Gonxhe and finished Louis Fielding and Michal Bulik in his most recent outings. He has admitted that Ansell is a step up in competition for him and he needs incrementally bigger challenges like these to be able to grow as a boxer and eventually fight for a world title.