Who are fighting in the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius event? Here's the full fight card

The Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius card promises to be a fun one.

'AJ' is slated to return to the boxing ring Saturday night in London. While first slated to face Dillian Whyte in a rematch of their 2015 slugfest, he will instead face Robert Helenius. 'The Nordic Nightmare' picked up a knockout win earlier this month in his first appearance since a loss to Deontay Wilder last Fall.

The two heavyweights will now clash in a short-notice main event this weekend. However, many boxing fans will recognize a lot of the names slated for the undercard of the event. In the co-main event, Filip Hrgovic and Dempsey McKean will clash, as they each attempt to move towards a title shot.

Speaking for a title shot, Derek Chisora is also set to return on Saturday. 'Del Boy' has been out of the ring since his December trilogy loss to Tyson Fury. He will return to the ring on Saturday to face fellow former title challenger, Gerald Washington.

The return of Campbell Hatton is also a bout to keep an eye on. The undefeated super lightweight prospect, and son of Ricky Hatton, will return to face journeyman Tom Ansell.

Other key matchups include Johnny Fisher vs. Harry Armstrong, as well as Gemma Reugg vs. Maisey Courtney.

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius card: Eddie Hearn discusses makeshift main event

Ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius card going down Saturday, Eddie Hearn has given his thoughts.

The head of Matchroom Boxing has been very vocal about his disagreements with 'AJ' this year. The main point of contention between the two has revolved around Joshua's planned December fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Hearn has admitted that he's worried that a loss would blow up the megafight. Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has been much less concerned, booking a fight with Dillian Whyte, and later a short-notice clash with Robert Helenius.

Just days away from Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius, Eddie Hearn is still worried. The promoter admitted as such in an exclusive interview with Matchroom earlier this week. There, Hearn stated:

“We saw him on FOX a couple of times batter Adam Kownacki. He lost to Deontay Wilder, he got knocked out by a shot that would’ve knocked out a horse as well, and he came to fight. That’s the reason he got knocked out in that fight. He can punch, he’s 6’8”, he won at the weekend, sent me a message straight after the fight from the changing room. I actually think he’s a tricky fight, think he’s quite a dangerous fight.”