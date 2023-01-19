Ricky Hatton admits he's still interested in exhibition rematch with Floyd Mayweather 

Ricky Hatton is still itching for an exhibition rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

'The Hitman' and 'Money' first fought in December 2007 in Las Vegas. Billed as 'Undefeated', the two men brought a combined 81-0 professional record into the contest, as well as their championships.

In that outing, the Brit had some early success, making the fight a rough-and-tumble affair. However, after being penalized for an errand shot to the back of the head, Mayweather turned the tides.

The American wound up scoring a tenth-round knockout to stay undefeated and hand the British star the first loss of his career. Nearly 16 years after their first meeting, the two have been discussing a possible second meeting.

Granted, it won't be a professional fight, and instead would be an exhibition. The two men have competed in several exhibitions over the last few years. For those unaware, the matches are essentially more akin to a sparring session than a full-blown fight.

Last year, Floyd Mayweather shot down an exhibition fight with Ricky Hatton, stating he was not interested in fighting him again. Despite that decline, the Brit again called for a matchup in an interview with Mega Casino.

Here, Hatton stated:

“Floyd seems happy to fight the YouTubers, if I'm going to do an exhibition, I want to do it against Floyd Mayweather or Miguel Cotto, or Juan Manuel Marquez, or someone like that where I'm getting something from it, not just a few quid in my pocket... As a former champion, you want to have a little move about with other former champions and boxing legends.”

Could Floyd Mayweather fight Ricky Hatton next?

While Floyd Mayweather has previously stated that he doesn't want to rematch Ricky Hatton, it would make sense.

'Money' has been out of the ring since November when he defeated YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji by knockout. The bout also kept the pattern of the undefeated boxer's exhibition career to this point.

Instead of facing established professional boxers, Floyd Mayweather has instead decided to box YouTubers such as Logan Paul and MMA fighters such as Mikuru Asakura. It's hard to argue with the strategy, as he's made a lot of money for little effort.

While he's been disinterested in facing fellow legends, a rematch with Ricky Hatton would make sense next. Earlier this month, Mayweather announced his goal of competing in the U.K. for the first time later this year.

For that reason, a fight with the British legend would make sense. However, Bellator MMA veteran Anthony Taylor has instead been linked to a fight with Mayweather.

