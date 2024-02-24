Ricky Turcios nationality: All about where the UFC star is from?

Though often representing his Hispanic heritage in the octagon, Ricky Turcios is not one of the 11 Mexican fighters competing at UFC Mexico City on Feb. 24.

Having earned his contract by winning season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, Turcios fights out of his hometown of Houston, Texas, though he also spends considerable time in Sacramento, California, training with Urijah Faber and Team Alpha Male. Turcios chooses to have the American flag by his name on the UFC website but has walked out with multiple different national flags in the past.

On The Ultimate Fighter, Turcios heavily represented the Philippines but also carried the flag of El Salvador at UFC Vegas 35.

Interestingly, Turcios is evidently Muslim from his social media posts despite none of his ethnic background being historically connected to Islam.

As one of the biggest underdogs of UFC Mexico City, 'Pretty Ricky' will take on the highly-touted 19-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. in his fourth promotional appearance. Turcios enters the main event bout at 12-3, including 2-1 in the UFC with wins over Kevin Natividad and Brady Hiestand.

Expand Tweet

Rosas Jr. is coming off of a brutal knockout of Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC, a bounce-back performance after suffering the first loss of his career against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.

Ricky Turcios believes his 'warrior' mentality will help him defeat Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City

Ricky Turcios is looking to regain the hype he once had after coming off of The Ultimate Fighter at UFC Mexico City against teenage phenom Raul Rosas Jr.

Speaking with UFC.com ahead of the bantamweight bout, Turcios called himself a 'warrior,' saying:

"If we have to go to an all-out war, I'll dig deep and go to the dark waters to get the decision win. If my opponent gives me any opening on the ground or on the feet, I'll take that, too. A warrior only exists to fight and a warrior only fights to win. This is what I do. I'm coming here for the victory and nothing else."

Expand Tweet

Last competing at UFC Vegas 65, Turcios already showed the ability to 'dig deep' and gut through a gritty victory against Kevin Natividad after suffering a knockdown in the third round and nearly relenting a come-from-behind knockout.