Why did TUF 29 finalist Ricky Turcios carry the El Salvador flag for his octagon walk-out at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze?

Ricky Turcios got his hand raised as the bantamweight winner for The Ultimate Fighter 29 at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Battling fellow Team Volkanovski training partner Brady Hiestand, Ricky Turcios put up a great show both on feet and on the ground to pick up a narrow split decision win.

Walking out to the octagon, Ricky Turcios carried a flag that had the colors of the Philippines on one side and El Salvador on another. He wrapped the same flag around his shoulders as Bruce Buffer announced the 29-28, 29-28, and 28-29 scores, resulting in his victory.

Although Ricky Turcios is from Houston, Texas, his father's side of the family hails from El Salvador, and his mother's family lineage is from the Philippine Islands. This is why 'Pretty Ricky' chooses to carry both the flags to represent his roots on the biggest stage in combat sports.

"I'm half-Filipino born and raised in the United States but my mother, grandmother, aunts, and uncles all came from the islands of the Philippines. My father's side of the family came from El Salvador and they all met in Houston and I was born there. I always carry the flags high to represent my people, my family, and friends, from the Philippines and El Salvador," said Turcios in a recent exclusive interview with ESPN.

Ricky Turcios has proudly carried the flags of El Salvador and the Philippines throughout the TUF tournament over the last few months.

Ricky Turcios sends a heartfelt message of world peace in post-fight interview

Holding the TUF bantamweight trophy in hand and speaking to UFC color analyst Paul Felder, Ricky Turcios chose to send a message of love and peace in his post-fight interview.

"I want to go ahead and give a message to the children. Believe in yourself. Don’t fear failure, dream big, work hard, stay positive, enjoy the journey."

"If I were to say one message, if I deliver a message to the people watching, the millions watching allover the world - my message is for peace on earth. In the times when there could be the division, in the times where there could be turmoil, we must remember that we are all connected, we are all one. We come from the same source - from the stars and the sun and the moon above. One love."

