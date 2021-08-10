“I don’t know how they’re doing it but they get people talking” - former UFC fighter turned WWE Superstar Matt Riddle on Conor McGregor and Jake Paul

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta recently interviewed Matt Riddle. A former welterweight fighter in the UFC, he is now better known as WWE Superstar and former United States Champion, Riddle.

The King of Bros shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s prospects should he ever trade in his MMA gloves for some wrestling boots. Riddle acknowledged McGregor’s charisma and knack for drawing crowds. However, he also pointed out that the Irishman’s controversial antics wouldn’t fly in WWE’s family friendly, PG-rated product.

Comparing Conor McGregor’s fight-promoting antics to that of YouTuber and former Disney Channel star turned boxer Jake Paul, Riddle said:

“At the end of the day, it’s just like Jake Paul or any of them - they all like - I don’t know how they’re doing it but they get people talking. They’re controversial, they make money with fights and drama. Conor does great at that you know. Jake does great at that. Honestly in the realm - the world - I’m in. I try to do the best I can with it, you know?”

Riddle on how Conor McGregor would do compared to other UFC fighters who moved to WWE

Professional wrestling is an exhausting, physically demanding gig. Superstars tend to find themselves on the go all year with no off-season or lengthy breaks inbetween matches.

When contemplating whether or not the former double-champ has what it takes to be great in a wrestling ring, Riddle opined:

“If he’s willing to do the work and work and put his time in? Yes, yes just like Ronda was good, just like I’m good. But if you think you’re going to come in and just like collect a payday, which would probably happen, it’d be more like, you know like a Cain situation.”

Riddle was referring to Cain Velasquez’s brief foray into professional wrestling in 2019. After sporting a mask and working the lucha libre style in Mexico, Cain Velasquez turned up in WWE. He was part of Rey Mysterio’s feud with former UFC heavyweight champ Brock Lesnar.

Calling back to Velasquez’s UFC 121 title victory over The Beast, the two had a match in Saudi Arabia. Unlike their competitive fight, Velasquez found himself on the receiving end of a brief squash match loss here. The AKA standout was later released from the company due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

Ronda Rousey, meanwhile, was a standout star during her time in WWE, she even headlined WrestleMania in 2019. Riddle is a rising star in WWE and appears to be entering a feud with longtime main event star Randy Orton. Making his friendship posts regarding Orton all the more egregious...

